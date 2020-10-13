Virtual classes returns to in-person learning at City View ISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— After a City View ISD board meeting, the school district has decided to bring virtual classes back into the classroom due to a higher percentage of students failing and low attendance.

Superintendent Tony Bushong said students who want to remain in virtual classes will have the choice to go through the state of Texas virtual school network or become homeschooled.

“The main reason we are wanting to bring our virtual learners back is it’s just not being successful at all the first six weeks we saw a failure rate of over fifty percent with our virtual learners fifty percent of our learners were failing one or more classes,” Bushong said.

Bushong said other schools in the area have brought virtual class students back into the classroom and have made a positive impact on student grades. He said he hopes the next six weeks will show dramatic improvements