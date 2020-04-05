Visiting Angels partners with Aunt Pam’s Closet to provide masks to community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The need for personal protective equipment has not slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a Texoma care facility is helping provide supplies to those in need.

Visiting Angels has more than 150 employees in Wichita Falls alone with about 100 clients to look after. That’s why they teamed up with Aunt Pam’s Closet along with friends and family to provide more masks.

Director and co-owner Derik Schneider said they are closing in on the 500 mask goal they set out to reach.

Schneider added while they are getting much needed help, this shows how strong Texoma is when they come together.

“We have to take care of folks in their homes, so it’s real meaningful and this isn’t to be of any surprise, this is what Texoma, the community of Texoma does for one another, all the time,” Schneider said.

Visiting Angels overall goal is to have enough masks for each caregiver to have two, along with at least one for the client.

Schneider said when they have enough masks for them, they will look to other people in the home-health word who are in need.