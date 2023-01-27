WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we file into tax season, a new resource for low or moderate income families in Wichita Falls is officially open.

The North Texas Area United Way’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site can now be found at 3301 Armory Road behind the Boys and Girls Club.

Last year alone, the VITA Program helped 3,100 people and families save more than a million dollars in tax prep fees. It also put $5 million dollars into our community through refunds.

“The goal of this program is to help bring people up out of poverty and although a lot of your low to moderate income don’t feel that they’re in poverty and that’s OK, it’s to give them a leg up, just a little bit of a boost, if you don’t have to spend the $300 to get your taxes, or the 150, that’s 300 you can spend on groceries, or a light bill or something else just to get you a little further ahead in the game,” VITA Program Director Genevieve Anderson said.

You can use VITA’s services if your household annual income is $64,000 or less.

United Way also has several area VITA locations at various dates and times, including Henrietta, Electra and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

To schedule an appointment, dial 877-541-7905, option 1 or dial 211, option 1. The recording will not say anything about taxes so please select option 1 for local services to schedule an appointment.