VOA creates program to help healthcare workers

This week is National Nurses Week and one organization is helping healthcare workers on the frontlines deal with this past year’s mental stress.

Because the pandemic has taken such an emotional toll on many of them, Volunteers of America created a confidential program called ReST to connect health care workers with each other.

Despite the challenges one nurse says working through the pandemic has made her more resilient.

“All those other nurses out there I just want to give them the recognition that they deserve as well. And you know, thank them for sticking them out,” VOA nurse manager Casey Rieschl said.

The rest program is not just for health care workers. It’s also available to the public and it’s free.

For more information visit Volunteers of America for resources.