Volunteer Income Tax Assistance beginning preparations for tax season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tax season may be a few months away, but already a local organization that relies on volunteers to get the job done is beginning tax prep.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance helps the military, low income, disabled and elderly with free tax preparation.

Free tax preparation is offered for tax paying individuals making less than $64,000 a year.

The weekend group will spend three Saturdays preparing, beginning January 9.

Those interested in the VITA program can visit their website.

To schedule an appointment, visit their Facebook page.