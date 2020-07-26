Volunteers assist with clean up day at Youth Opportunities Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers spent their morning cleaning the Youth Opportunities Center.

According to YOC executive director Madeline Chappell, the YOC has been on a downslide for a couple of years. Chappell is leading efforts to revive the YOC which starts with cleaning out the building. Starting with roof, volunteers swept floors and vacuumed out closets among other tasks to help revive the YOC.

“It’s gonna take all of us to get it up and going where we want it to go. The goal has always been to revive the YOC. All year long that’s what we been doing. Trying and aiming for it and right now, we’re getting real close so I’m really excited about that,” Chappell said.

Chappell would like to thank multiple churches who have come out to help and the local Black Lives Matter advocates who assisted with clean up.

