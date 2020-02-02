Volunteers make the most to Beautify Our Bowie during first cleanup day

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks with Beautify Our Bowie are back and hitting the ground running in 2020.

This is the first of four cleanup days where the local organization encourages and helps clean up Bowie.

“It’s a big push on citizens to, hey you know we got the dump day next weekend you know the city allows us up to a thousand pounds free dump so this is the weekend to get out and get it all cleaned up,” B.O.B. chairman Dillon Steen said.

B.O.B has helped make a difference in the community beyond the cleanup days.

“B.O.B. brought about a change in our city because as mayor what I really wanted was bringing the groups together we were all so splintered for so long and B.O.B. was probably an anchor that helped us start bringing the community together,” former Bowie mayor Gaylynn Burris said.

Steen said he loves to see the hard work pay off.

“Every community has its problems, and people talk about them, but boy, when you get the community talking about something positive that’s going on, boy you chalk that up as a win,” Steen said.

Bowie has taken notice, honoring Steen with the Frances Brite citizen of the year award last week.

“Anytime a city is lucky enough to have citizens that will come in and say ‘I don’t want anything, I just want to help,’ then you have to do everything you can to support them,” Burris said.

And the rest of Bowie has followed the B.O.B. way.

“To see the people coming together and go through town and people are talking about it and when I drive by here throughout the day and I still to this day and will see families out here having a birthday parties, little kids playing, man that makes every bit of that sweat worth it,” Steen said.

Beautify Our Bowie has three more clean up days throughout the year, you can click here to find out more about upcoming events.