WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekend is approaching, and with it comes the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Block Party, and Downtown Wichita Falls Development said they need more volunteers to make it happen.

A small donation of a few hours of your time will allow Downtown Wichita Falls Development to run this event and allow you to give back to your community.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online for one of many shifts available.

Volunteers will receive a free event shirt, a meal from Texas Roadhouse, and free entry into the event after the conclusion of the shift.

The block party is happening on Saturday, March 12, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.

The block party on the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue will feature live music and kids areas. Attendees will be able to shop from nearby local stores, grab lunch or dinner at a local restaurant and visit the Farmer’s Market.

Volunteers will be able to stay after their shift and attend the block party for free. Otherwise, tickets are $10 at the gate on the day of the event, or they can be purchased online beforehand for $5. Children 12-years-old and under will be admitted free of charge.

Funds raised will help continue DWFD’s mission to improve downtown, entice new business and residents, and grow the economic base of the Wichita Falls and its current businesses.