Volunteers, organizers set up for Project Back to School’s return

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the largest and most anticipated school supply drives in Wichita Falls is returning this weekend.

Camille Williams has been a volunteer for about five years with Project Back to School and said there was a void last year when she was unable to give back to the kids in our community, in person.

“Being able to come back to Project Back to School, to be able to give to our children so that we can prepare for a better tomorrow, it means the world,” Williams said. “We’ve got to make the investment, and if that means we gotta come in, put in a little bit of hard work and give a little bit so that they’re secure so that they’re okay with what they’re moving toward in life, I’ll do it every year.”

When COVID-19 struck the city, Project Back to School organizers decided to deliver backpacks to schools instead of the usual and highly anticipated face-to-face event.

“We are just thrilled that this year we are back for at least this part of it,” Project Back to School Board Member Vanda Cullar said.

And back with quite a bit of change.

While there will still be immunization offered organizer decided not to include the vendor portion of the event this year to minimize attendees’ exposure to this unpredictable virus.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be on hand.

“We also have some exciting partners, the food bank has bags for each family,” Cullar said. “I’m just looking over there, I believe there is tissue, there is hand sanitizer and I haven’t got to peak inside there so I’m not sure what all, but there are two bags for each family.”

Organizers said they are happy to be back and be able to help the kids, parents and teachers start the school year off with the supplies they need.

The event will take place from 9:00 Saturday morning until noon at the MPEC.

They are asking no more than two adults per household to attend to collect items for their kids, wear masks, sanitize and social distance.

Kids are not required to attend.