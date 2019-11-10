Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of volunteers work year-round to make the MSU-Burns Fantasy Of Lights tradition come to life, putting in over 2,000 man-hours in total.

Every year instructors from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers bring their apprentices to bring power to the displays in a safe way to allow those of all ages to walk safely around.

“We have new apprentices coming in, and it is important to us because we like to make sure that everything is wired safely, and that’s what our program is about, as far as the electrical industry,” IBEW 681 Training Director Steven Cox said. “Creating apprentices and general electricians that know the safety part of it.”

The work is beneficial for both sides.

“There are over 40 apprentices and the four instructors so, while they’re out here merely a couple of hours, it would take our talented MSU electricians team days to be able to complete the same work that they’re able to do on this Saturday morning annually,” MSU-Burns Fantasy Of Lights coordinator Dirk Welch said.

While there are still more displays to deliver to the Hardin lawn and bring power to, over the next few weeks volunteers will be working hard to make sure everything is running in tip-top shape for opening night.

“It’s all volunteer, we don’t get paid for this,” Welch said. “It’s just something that we felt like that it would be great for our school to be a part of and just kinda get our name out there too as electricians.”