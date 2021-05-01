‘Vote No’ advocates head back to drawing board, what’s next for them?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — So with the failure, ‘Vote No’ advocates will head back to the drawing board.

‘Vote No’ advocates have made it clear they were never against Wichita Falls ISD it’s an opposition to higher taxes and debt.

Back in November, ‘Vote No’ advocates lost the $276 million bond but still could take away a small victory in the failure of Prop B

This time around they weren’t so lucky. So now, advocates like Ed Stein will look towards the next bond.

“The ‘No Campaign’ will continue the fight the city, the county, they’re also taxing authorities and they’re talking about bonds in the next few years,” Stein said.

Stein was clear from the beginning, no voters don’t oppose the school district, just the added total tax impact to 32 cents per $100 of property valuation.

“That’s gonna be another opportunity for us to fight the bond and tell people that we’re taxed enough already, we’ve got to stop raising our tax rates, we’ve got to become more business-friendly,” Stein said.

Becoming more business-friendly is key to the growth of Wichita Falls in stein’s eyes. Which has been stagnant for around 20 years.

“That’s a sign to companies that hey maybe we’ve changed our ways, that we can reduce our spending, and reduce our tax rates, other cities have done it,” Stein said.

Now the ‘Vote No’ advocates will head back to the drawing board waiting for the next time to stand up against taxes.

“And so we’ll continue the fight. We love this city, we want to see it change, we want it to see it grow, we want our wages to go up… We want it to be a growing city and we want,” Stein said.

They’ll continue to advocate for what they feel is right in getting Wichita Falls to reach its full potential, and continue to grow.

There are tentative plans in place for a bond in 2027 and 2035 in which school leaders say a cost increase to the taxpayers would not be included.