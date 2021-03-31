Voter registration deadline nears in May WFISD bond for athletic facilities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday is the last day to register to vote for the Wichita Falls ISD’s second bond proposal that will be on ballots in May.

When it comes down to it, voter Ed Stein said “Wichita County has already spoken.”

“This is borderline insulting to their intelligence,” said Stein.

In the 2020 election, voters narrowly approved part A of the bond that will build two new high schools in Wichita Falls but voters rejected a portion of the bond that would have also built recreational and athletic facilities at the new schools.

But according to Wichita Fall ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt, separating the schools and athletic facilities on the bond was a requirement.

“It required us to have a separate bond, a separate proposal to go with these two high schools. So what this does it brings those two facilities into the picture for those two high schools,” said Kuhrt.

Reasons why Kuhrt is doing his best to convince voters that in order to finish the job, voting yes on the bond proposal is essential.

“If we don’t have these fields to go along with these high schools they are going to travel somewhere, they are going to have to travel from these facilities to some of our older high schools somewhere else during the day. I really think that plays havoc with transportation issues and things like that,” said Kuhrt.

Even then, residents like Ed Stein will need further convincing..

“Our tax rate in this city is so high. We are seeing young people leaving the city to go find jobs elsewhere. We need to stop adding debt,” said Stein.

Superintendent Kuhrt said if the May bond passes, the total tax increase would be 32 cents.

The proposition on the May ballot affects less than $1 of that $26 per month.

Early voting begins April 19th and lasts through the 27th. Election Day is May 1st.