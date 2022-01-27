WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The March Texas Primary is just over a month away, but the deadline to register if you want your voice heard is just days away.

Monday, January 31, is the deadline for voting in the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries.

Early voting for the primary begins Valentine’s Day, February 14, and ends February 25.

It is a very active primary this year with numerous contested races statewide and here in Wichita County.

There are seven Republican candidates running against incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and five Democrats on the ballot.

Wichita County has five contested Republican races. There are no contested Democratic races.

Two Republicans are filed to replace retiring County Judge Woody Gossom, and the winner will face the only Democrat running in the primary in Wichita County.

There are also contested Republican races for District Clerk, County Treasurer, Precinct 2 Commissioner and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.

In the commissioners’ race, Lee Harvey is hoping to win back his former seat back by challenging incumbent Mickey Fincannon.

In the 2020 primary elections, there were approximately 81,000 registered voters in Wichita County, and 21% of them voted, but that was a presidential primary year.