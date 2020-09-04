Voters hear from local, state campaigns at WF Tea Party meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Campaign teams Thursday night promising change in both local and statewide governments if they were to be elected.

One Wichita Falls mayoral candidate and one representative from a Senate District 30 candidate’s campaign spoke at the Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting.

Kevin Hunter, who is running for Wichita Falls Mayor is against “big government.”

State Senate District 30 candidate Shelley Luther wants more “citizen legislators” in Austin.

These campaigns believe new ideals and new faces are headed onto the general and special election ballots.

“She is a candidate for them, she’s not an Austin insider,” Luther’s campaign manager Michelle Smith said.

“I’m not a politician and anybody that knows me, I’m gonna tell it like it is,” Hunter said.

At the meeting, Hunter expressed his disapproval of how the city is currently run.

“The city budget prior to the pandemic was growing at 8% a year, I mean are we gonna go back to the old spending ways once this pandemic’s behind us?” Hunter said. “That’s why I’m running.”

Smith campaigns for Luther, the Dallas salon owner who went viral after being jailed for opening back up. Luther is running to replace State Sen. Pat Fallon who is up for a congressional seat.

“We believe in personal responsibility and that we should decide on our own what is safe for us to do, not mandated by the government,” Smith said. “We should have a special session if we’re going to close down the government.”

Hunter spoke out specifically against the MPEC convention hotel.

“My question is, we’ve got a waterpark, we’ve got an MPEC, what has that done for us,” Hunter said. “We haven’t grown due to it, so why are we going to get in the hotel business.”

Smith campaigned for how Luther plans to be in the capitol if she’s elected.

“We need someone in Austin that’s a citizen legislator and that’s down there representing the people and not the Austin insiders,” Smith said.

A chance for local voters to hear about two new candidates.

The Special Election for Senate District 30 takes place Sept. 29 with early voting starting Sept. 14. The General Election is on Nov. 3 and early voting starts Oct. 13.