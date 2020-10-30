Voting machine problems reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — On the final day of early voting, Wichita County experienced voting machine issues Friday morning.

Voting machines were down for about 20 minutes at Sikes Senter Mall, according to Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon.

However, the issue has been resolved and the machines are now working.

Bohannon did not disclose what the exact issue was with the machines.

Residents of Wichita County still have until the evening of October 30 to cast their ballots early for the 2020 election.

Polling locations in Wichita County close at the following times:

Commissioner Precinct 2 Building (Burkburnett) — Closes at 7:00 p.m.

— Closes at 7:00 p.m. Commissioner Precinct 4 Building (Electra) — Closes at 5:00 p.m.

— Closes at 5:00 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation (Iowa Park) — Closes at 7:00 p.m.

Closes at 7:00 p.m. HomeZone Furniture (Wichita Falls) — Closes at 9:00 p.m.

Closes at 9:00 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall (Wichita Falls) — Closes at 7:00 p.m.

Closes at 7:00 p.m. Wichita County Courthouse, Room 139 (Wichita Falls) — Closes at 7:00 p.m.

Election Day is November 3.