VP Pence in Dallas for ‘Freedom Celebration’ and meeting with Gov. Abbott

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas on Sunday, speaking at a megachurch’s freedom celebration, then meeting with Governor Greg Abbott.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the First Baptist Dallas “Freedom Celebration Sunday” event at 10:45 a.m.

It is an annual celebration with fireworks, held by the 14,000 member congregation. The megachurch’s pastor Robert Jeffress is one of President Donald Trump’s leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians.

Afterward, Pence will meet with Governor Abbott at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Despite his plans to speak in Dallas, Pence announced Friday that he was canceling campaign events in Florida and Arizona, which have been hard-hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases. He said he would travel and meet with the governors of Florida and Arizona, along with Governor Abbott in Dallas, to get a “ground report” of the spike in cases from their health teams.

All three of the states’ Republican governors have come under criticism for pushing for aggressive reopening after virus-related lockdowns as cases in the states rise.

The Biden for President campaign sent out a statement condemning Pence’s visit to the “Freedom Sunday Celebration,” saying in part, “Vice President Pence’s trip to Dallas epitomizes the dismissive attitude this administration has taken in addressing this crisis from the onset. Our leaders should be tackling this pandemic head on and laying out concrete recovery plans for the American people — not jet setting across the country to hold events that go against basic public health guidance. Families in the Lone Star state and across the country deserve better.”