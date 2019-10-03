WF man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty today to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

Sherman McDaniel, 50, was charged in October of that year after police had interviewed the victim who had run away from home.

Her mother told police her daughter admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with McDaniel.

The girl said she was in his home on Avenue R and he told her to take off her clothes and touched her, and later they had sex.

Mcdaniel was interviewed by the police.

Who said he first denied the girl’s allegations but later admitted that he did wake up that night and saw the girl sitting at the edge of his bed, but he claimed nothing inappropriate happened.