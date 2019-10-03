1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

WF man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty today to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

Sherman McDaniel, 50, was charged in October of that year after police had interviewed the victim who had run away from home.

Her mother told police her daughter admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with McDaniel.

The girl said she was in his home on Avenue R and he told her to take off her clothes and touched her, and later they had sex.

Mcdaniel was interviewed by the police.

Who said he first denied the girl’s allegations but later admitted that he did wake up that night and saw the girl sitting at the edge of his bed, but he claimed nothing inappropriate happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News