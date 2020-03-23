1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issues shelter in place order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mayor Kyle Deaver will host a press conference THIS MORNING at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of  Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Avenue, to provide new and important information on the City of Waco’s COVID-19 response.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Monday morning that a shelter in place order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. This is for everyone who does not work for what is considered an essential business.

The essential businesses include the following:

  • Hospitals
  • Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and restaurants with drive-thrus or delivery services
  • Newspaper, television, and radio stations
  • Banking

Here is the full order from Mayor Deaver:

Emergency-Declaration_SIGNED-032320Download

All travel, with the exception of essential travel, is prohibited. Everyone is encouraged to work from home to the best of their abilities.

Walking, hiking and bike riding are not prohibited. Outdoor activities are encouraged as long as you maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Mayor Deaver cautioned people to not hoard groceries since the stores will be staying open. Only one member of the household should be grocery shopping at a time.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss whether to extend this shelter-in-place order for another seven days.

There are 17 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County right now. Only one of those patients is hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News