WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday night, The Forum was the place to be for the Wichita Adult Literacy Council’s Spelling Bee final spelling and it definitely went out with a bang.

Some familiar KFDX faces were in attendance emceeing and spelling for the event. There were ten teams total this year. One by one teams were eliminated until only one remained.

That team was the UFO’s but the Newsbees (KFDX), brought home second place.

The Spelling Bee has been going on for 25 years and helps the Adult Literacy Council fulfill their mission of providing educational opportunities for people in the community.