Walk for Life sees big turnout to support The Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than 20 years, The Center has hosted the walk for life in Wichita Falls.

After canceling last year’s event because of the pandemic, almost 500 people showed up to lucy park to give to the nonprofit.

“It’s our major fundraiser for the year. Through it, we’re able to fund all of the programs and the services we provide,” Public Relations & Development Coordinator Debbie Prillaman said.

The Center has several services for families.

“Free pregnancy-related medical services and classes. We also teach abstinence education in the local Wichita falls public schools and the surrounding communities. So we have a wonderful opportunity to touch the lives of many people throughout the course of reproductive health,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman said those that participate in the walk, walk for the sanctity of human life.

With Lubbock recently voting to outlaw abortion, participants like Alaina Stout hope that kind of ruling can come to Wichita Falls.

“I think it’d be wonderful if Wichita Falls followed suit and just did the same thing. Definitely. We can be a sanctuary city for the unborn too,” Stout said.

Whether or not that comes to Wichita Falls, Prillaman says The Center will always support life.

“It’s so wonderful to feel the support of this community. On this day, the day before mother’s day, it’s very poignant for us. And it’s so wonderful to see families come out and wanna celebrate with us and want to support our work throughout the year,” Prillaman said.

The community supports the work that takes many volunteers and is community funded as The Center hopes to continue serving families and preserve life.