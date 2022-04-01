WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child advocates said there were almost 3,000 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect in the Wichita and Abilene region last year alone.

More than 500 of them were here in Wichita County and two children died.

Organizers hope Friday’s Walk of Knowledge raise awareness of what is happening right here in their own backyard and participants learned ways they can help bring the numbers down.

Brooke Shewmake says she grew up in the foster care system and knows first-hand the effects of child abuse.

“No child should have to go through the things that I have had to endure personally,” Shewmake said.

That’s why she advocates for every boy and girl who cannot speak for themselves.

“I’m a survivor of sexual abuse, I’m a survivor of child abuse, I’m a survivor of sexual exploitation, and I’m a survivor of emotional and mental abuse as well,” Shewmake said. “There was nothing beautiful about my life and if you ask people who know me personally they would ask how the heck did she get to where she is today.”

The mother of four now advocates for little ones through CASA of Red River and on this first day of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, she wants others to know the importance of doing the same.

“I am here today to walk with my colleagues and other organizations to bring awareness to the fact that child abuse is existent,” Shewmake said.

Shoes lined the sidewalks at Friday’s Walk of Knowledge representing each victim of child abuse or neglect in Wichita County in 2021.

That’s 565 victims and they represent only the victims from cases filed, how many more victims are out there no one knows.

Crystal Flynn is the care coordinator for the Hopes Program at the North Texas Area United Way where they promote healthy outcomes through prevention and early services, she said this was very impactful.

“If every one of those victims were lined up in these shoes how many kids it would be that were confirmed to be affected by child abuse and neglect last year in our county,” Flinn said. “We also have a small memorial for the two deaths that occurred in our county last year so just to think about that and just how important prevention is.”

Something her program focuses on.

“The stronger a family is the less likely the children are to be abused and when parents reach out for help before the crisis happens we can get in there help the family, help the kids, lift that family up,” Flinn said.

Meanwhile, over at Patsy’s House volunteers including the district attorney, read names representing those 565 victims.

Flinn and Shewmake encourage Texomans to be aware and fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.

“As I walk and I see all these shoes, it’s just a reality check of how this still exists and how people need to speak up more,” Shewmake said.

There are a lot of events going on throughout this month:

Party for Prevention

Monday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. Wichita County officials will proclaim April as Wichita County Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month

Tuesday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m., the City of Wichita Falls will announce April as Wichita Falls Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month

Thursday, April 7, Child Care Partners will have a booth during the first Art Walk of 2022

Thursday, April 21, at noon, the Community Clothes Closet Grand Opening in the old Alamo Gym

