WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many locals came out Saturday morning, September 23, for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

400,000 people in Texas are living with Alzheimers, and 11 million individuals are serving as their unpaid caregivers.

Walks like this one raise funds to allow for the Alzheimers Association to continue to provide critical care and support services to those who need them.

Saturday’s event raised over $100,000.

Edward Jones, Midwestern State University Sigma Kappa and Brookdale Senior Living and Visiting Angels were the three biggest fundraisers of the event.

The organization will be accepting donations through the end of October. Donations can be made through their website here.