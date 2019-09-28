‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ raises nearly $100,000 for research

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Held annually in more than 600 communities, the folks with the North Central Texas chapter of the organization hosted “A Walk To End Alzheimer’s” fundraising and awareness event in downtown Wichita Falls.

More than 500 participants from the Texoma community came out to support the fight against Alzheimer’s, raising over $95,000 today alone with the goal of $100,000 for the association. One in three individuals know someone personally with disease, and Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Patty Taylor says because it’s so common to develop, awareness of the disease essential.

“Alzheimer’s disease is not normal aging. I mean, it’s normal to have some memory loss as you age, but this is not that normal aspect. So, really it’s to bring awareness to connect people with the right resources because early detection really is key.”

To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, follow this link here.