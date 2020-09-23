Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be hybrid experience

Despite the complications caused by COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with its usual big event.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite the complications caused by COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with its usual big event.

Donna Sykes, who lost several people dear to her heart from the complications of Alzheimer’s is looking forward to her seventh walk bringing awareness to the disease.

“My sorority and I will be doing it as a smaller group however the impact of seeing so many in a large group doing it all together will be sorely missed,” Sykes said.

COVID-19 has knocked quite a few traditions down but not out and those at the Alzheimer’s Association said the disease is still around, and still taking lives.

That is why instead of postponing they are having a hybrid “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”.

“It’s an interactive sort of situation, so we’ll have an opening ceremony that people can log into and watch,” Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Patty Taylor said. “We’re just encouraging families to walk in their neighborhoods or their favorite park or wherever they would like to walk.”

The walk is more than just raising awareness though, it also serves as a big fundraiser.

“It is important for us to continue to provide care and resource services to our clients so that was one of the main reasons we gotta continue to have the walk so we can continue that and continue funding research as well,” Taylor said.

“We want that cure one day to happen but in the meantime the awareness, the education all that the research still needs funding,” Sykes said.

Sykes and Taylor encourage Texomans to continue to be a part of the movement and make an impact in the lives of those affected.

While residents can start walking whenever they are ready for the opening ceremony and the app goes live on Saturday, find more details here.