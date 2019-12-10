WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Medical Society and Public Health District are hosting ‘Walk with a Doc’ on Saturday, Dec. 14.

United Regional’s Dr. Allen Brajer will be leading the walk alongside nurses to talk about eye health and any other questions the public may have.

They ask that you arrive at Hamilton Park by 8:45 a.m., before the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The event is free.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit that was started in 2005 in order to improve health through physical activity, strengthen relationships between physicians and patients, and provide access to health information and education.

According to the American Heart Association, walking has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity.

Upcoming Walks:

Walking the 2nd Saturday of the month at 9:00 – 10:15 AM beginning January 12, 2019

Walk Location:

Doctors’ Park/Hamilton Park (meet at the Pavillion)

2901 Hamilton Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Lead Physician:

Dr. Allen Brajer,

Internal Medicine

Contact Information:

940-723-7072