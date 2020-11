WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An art piece iconic to Wichita Falls is now up for sale.

Artist Ralph Stearns announced on Facebook, Saturday, Oct. 31, his creation Wally the Wonder Duck is now for sale, and for a generous price: $8,000.

According to the post, the “one of a kind” floating sculpture can be seen at Simpson Carpet Company on Seymour Highway.

For the $8,000 price tag, Stearns said he will also throw in a custom trailer with the purchase of Wally.