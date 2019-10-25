Walmart begins holiday shopping Friday, other retailers announce holiday deals

(CNN/NEWS10)– Walmart is kicking off its holiday shopping season in October.

Yes, this is an earlier start than previous years. Walmart says it will start “decking the halls” Friday, October 25. The reason? There are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. The retailer says it wants customers to make the most of the shorter season. The “early Deals Drop” launches at midnight on Friday.

But Walmart is not the only one pushing aside the jack-o-lanterns. Best Buy announcing it is offering free next-day deliveries. It’s available for nearly all customers and includes most items except heavy items like big-screen televisions and refrigerators. If you are outside of the next-day zone, you will be given free standard shipping.

Target is offering exclusive offers to Target Circle members, including early access to Kids Daily Deals from November 1 to 27 and early access to some Black Friday Deals. Free shipping will also be available with orders arriving as early as the next day, beginning on November 1.

Do you think this is too early or have you already started checking things off of your holiday shopping list?

