Walmart corporate offices to work remotely in response to coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Employees in all Walmart corporate offices will begin working remotely through at least Friday, April 3 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon announced on Friday.

All U.S. offices, including the Bentonville Home Office, will begin remote work on Monday, March 16. The company says employees should use Friday, March 13 to prepare for working from home.

“In consultation with state and local health officials, and with the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer, we have made the decision that associates based in our U.S. corporate offices should work remotely through at least Friday, April 3,” the memo states.

McMillon said the offices would remain open but services such as cafeterias, printing services and other resources will be temporarily closed.

“The environment at our offices will be similar to how it is on the weekend,” he said in the release.

McMillon asks that if employees do come into the office, to practice social distancing and not gather in groups.

“We know this is a challenging time, and it will require all of us to be patient and flexible and to support one another,” the Walmart CEO said.