WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are looking into potential suspects as they continue their investigation into an overnight shooting in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 5131 Greenbriar Road on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at around 12:34 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.

Sgt. Eipper said a white Hyundai Elantra and a black vehicle were involved in the incident, though he did not comment on the type, make, or model of the black vehicle.

Police said as they were responding to the scene, they received a call from someone who claimed they were involved in a shooting at Walmart. The reporting party said they were in a white vehicle on Henry S. Grace Freeway and were being followed by a black vehicle.

According to authorities, the people in the white Hyundai drove to the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on U.S. 287 and were met outside by police officers.

Sgt. Eipper said five individuals were in the white Hyundai, including a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, and two 17-year-old females.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the 20-year-old male subject in the white Hyundai suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. Sgt. Eipper said they are receiving treatment and are expected to be released soon. None of the other occupants of the white Hyundai were injured.

Sgt. Eipper said the five occupants of the white Hyundai went to the Walmart parking lot on Greenbriar Road to meet another female to purchase either Xanex or Percocet. He said the five occupants had been communicating with the suspect through social media.

Police said the victims told them the female suspect began shooting at them “for no reason”, so they fled the parking lot. They said the female suspect followed them in a black car and continued shooting at their vehicle.

According to Sgt. Eipper, two of the five occupants of the white Hyundai were arrested when a records check revealed they had outstanding warrants in Wichita County.

Sgt. Eipper said WFPD officers were able to review security video from Walmart that showed a female suspect arrive in a black or dark grey vehicle. He said the suspect was observed in the video exiting the vehicle and approaching the white Hyundai.

Police said they observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction. They said the victim’s vehicle then sped off, then the suspect produced a firearm and began shooting at the suspect’s vehicle.

According to authorities, officers then observed the suspect’s black vehicle pursuing the victim’s white Hyundai from the parking lot of Walmart.

Sgt. Eipper said officers collected shell casings from the scene. He said a suspect has not been identified at this time, but police are currently developing a list of possible suspects.

Police said no drugs were found on any of the five victims occupying the white Hyundai.

The investigation is ongoing.

