Walmart is offering no-contact services for payment, pickup, delivery

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo shows a 24-hour grocery pickup location at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is adapting its services by offering customers zero contact payment, pickup, and delivery options, the company announced on Friday.

No contact payment

Checking out at Walmart will be completely contact-free at any register if you use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app in the coming week, the Bentonville-based retailer announced.

Previously, customers were forced to select a payment method by touching a screen or on self-checkouts.

Now, all customers who use a smartphone can scan a QR code to sync their Walmart Pay.

No contact pickup and delivery

As more Americans rely on pickup and delivery services to avoid contact with others, the company is adding another safety measure. For pickup customers, Walmart says you can open your trunk and an associate will load the groceries without asking you to sign for the order.

For delivery, the company says it will also bypass the signature, asking delivery drivers to leave the order on customers’ doorsteps.

“The way we’re all living and shopping is changing. We know customers want and need to be served differently,” said Janey Whiteside, EVP, and Walmart Chief Customer Officer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

