Greenbriar Walmart, Ckicka D’s Coffee host sweet treat waffle fundraiser for CMN

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With some yummy waffles and a trip to Walmart, folks can help raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network.

The Walmart on Greenbriar is hosting the Chicka D’s Coffee food truck Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in continuing efforts towards a goal of raising $25,000 for CMN.

Chicka-D’s Coffee has hand crafted a special waffle for the event, called the ‘Miracle Maker.’

It’s a butter waffle with vanilla and strawberry sauce, powdered sugar, sprinkles and teddy grahams.

All the proceeds from that waffle go to the hospital for Children’s Miracle Network.

“Every one of us here knows someone or has a family member that has a child that’s had to recieve help through cmn and it’s just fantastic for us to be able to know that we’re getting to help contribute to new equipment or supplies,” Walmart on Greenbriar store manager Cheryl Hopkins said.

Emma Barker, the 2020 CMN champion will be there from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to say hello.

Walmart offers other ways to donate, even with a new program called round-up where customers can round up to the nearest dollar at check-out.