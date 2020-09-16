Walmart robber gets probation amended

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who tried to rob a man in a Walmart parking lot but had his gun taken away by the intended victim has been ordered to get treatment at a drug rehab facility.

Zachary Watters, 23, was arrested in 2016 and charged with aggravated robbery.

He agreed to a plea bargain and received 10 years probation.

During his probation, he admitted to using and/or tested positive numerous times for marijuana, benzos, cocaine, and meth, and also moved to a new location without notifying his probation officer.

The judge has amended his probation, requiring him to reside in a drug rehab facility for no less than nine months, and when released, continue a drug interdiction program.

In the attempted robbery, police said he pulled a gun on a man in the parking lot of the Central Freeway Walmart and told him he needed his wallet.

The victim said he acted as if he was hard of hearing and told the man to come closer so he could hear him.

When Watters moved closer, the man grabbed the gun out of his hand and called the police. The man fled, but not before the victim took a picture of him and his car.

Police did a search of records of the license plate and found that Watters received a traffic ticket in the 2004 Oldsmobile two months earlier.

The car was found parked on Woods Street the same day and impounded.

The next day, police said Watters called the impound lot to get his car out and then said he was ready to turn himself in.