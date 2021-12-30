Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas to begin dispensing authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Walmart and Sam’s Club Thursday announced pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting December 30, 2021.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication.

The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go online and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most.

While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available.