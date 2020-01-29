Walters man jailed for store robbery in WF

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Walters man is jailed in Wichita County for a convenience store robbery in Wichita Falls reported in 2018.

Ronnie Heath Teakell was booked on Monday with a $150,000 bond.

Police said they got a panic alarm from the 7-Eleven at 4404 Northwest Freeway on April 29, 2018.

They said when they arrived the clerk was crying and told them a white male in a camo face mask came in, and he had his left hand covered with a Crown Royal bag.

She said he was pointing that hand at her like there was a gun in the bag.

She also said he took about $113 dollars from the register, and $306 worth of lottery tickets.

An officer contacted the lottery commission for a list of those tickets and asked to be notified if someone tried to redeem any.

A short time later, some of the stolen tickets were scanned at another Wichita Falls store.

Video from that store showed a white male trying to redeem tickets.

That same day the officer said he got a call from a man who said Teakell was bragging about robbing a store and getting a bunch of lottery tickets.

The officer compared Teakell’s Facebook photo to the surveillance footage and determined they matched.

