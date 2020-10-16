Walters Police Department asking for help in vehicle, ATM theft

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Walters police officers are asking for help in finding the person or persons who stole a Cotton County backhoe and truck, then used them to try to steal an ATM from a business.

According to the department’s Facebook post, on Monday, Sept. 28 a fire was reported and officials from both the Walters fire and police departments responded to it.

At the same time, they received a call for an ATM alarm.

Police officers responded to that and said the ATM had been removed, and they found it about 50 yards away.

FBI sent agents and evidence collection specialists to assist in the investigation.

Two photos from surveillance cameras have been posted and police officers said other photos and video are being processed.

If you have any information on this crime contact the Walters Police Department.