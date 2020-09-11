Walters resident died after rollover wreck in Baylor Co.

BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Walters resident died after a rollover wreck just west of Seymour Thursday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Dan Buesing, Walters resident John Scott Reed, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buesing states Reed was east on US Highway 82 in a 2011 Ford F-250 pulling a trailer when he lost control on a right curve.

Reed slid into a ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll several times.

Reed was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.