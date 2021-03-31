Want to be a teacher? Make plans to attend the WFISD job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District is set to host a job fair for those looking to become educators.

The job fair will be held at the WFISD Career Education Center, located at 500 East Hatton Road on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until noon.

WFISD officials urge those who plan to attend to bring copies of their resume and dress to impress.

WFISD campus administrators will be in attendance to meet prospective applicants and conduct interviews on-site for open positions.

Salaries for new teachers start at just over $43,000.

Visit WFISD’s career page on their website for more information.

You can also find links to current job openings on WFISD’s website.