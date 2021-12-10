Wanted suspect arrest in hospital after struggle with officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted by police for several warrants is charged with assaulting officers and trying to escape from United Regional Hospital where he was spotted Thursday night.

According to records, Billy Jameson is jailed on seven charges with bonds totaling about $60,000.

Police were notified Jameson was in a room at the hospital and when officers arrived, they had a nurse tell him to step outside.

They said he began to walk away and officers told him to stop but he kept walking. Two officers said they grabbed his arms and he pulled away and began swinging at them. One officer was struck in the side of the face and the other was scratched in the face.

As the officers attempted to restrain Jameson with the assistance of a hospital security officer, they said he broke free, throwing one officer to the floor as he tried to get to the exit door.

After struggling for several minutes, officers said they were able to put Jameson into custody.

One officer reported injuries to his right knee and a knot on the back of his head and other officer reported an injury to his right hip.

Police said Jameson has three prior convictions for evading arrest. Previous arrests include resisting arrest and aggravated assault.