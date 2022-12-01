WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police have arrested a teen they said was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue in November.

Emily Wolf, 17, was arrested on Thursday, December 1, by the WFPD on a charge of aggravated robbery that police say occurred on November 4.

According to the arrest warrant for the robbery, WFPD officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue. The victim, the owner of a cellphone repair and resale store, told them he had been contacted by a woman who wanted to buy three iPhones and chargers. He said they agreed to meet on Pearl Avenue.

The victim said he was met there by a man and a woman. While he talked to them, a third person came up from behind carrying a duffle bag with an assault rifle in it. The victim said before he could act, the suspect pulled out the rifle. The victim said he tried to run but fell, and the armed suspect jammed the barrel of the gun against his head.

Believing his life was in danger, the victim pulled his concealed weapon and fired it once at the man before running to a house on Collins for help. When the victim and police went back to the scene, the iPhones and chargers were gone.

The first suspect in the robbery, Justin Gonzales, was arrested Thursday, November 10, after allegedly selling Fentanyl to an undercover officer, and also charged with the earlier robbery.

When Gonzales was arrested for the Fentanyl offense on Nov. 10, police say he admitted he was involved in the robbery. He said he and Wolf talked to the victim while a third person armed with a rifle forced the victim to give up the phones.

A couple of days after the robbery, the armed suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He told police he was injured in a drive-by shooting. Gonzales said the shooting actually happened during the robbery.

This story will be updated. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.