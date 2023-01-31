WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mark your calendars for the annual Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest.

The family fun event kicks off at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Elks Lodge.

People can expect delicious chili, family fun, live music, a silent auction, and much more!

A special chili feed for the public will be provided by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Alumni Association. Chili bowls will be $4, hot dogs $2.50, chili dogs $4, Frito pie $5 with all the fixins.

All proceeds go to the Memorial Project honoring fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters of Wichita County.