WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our temperatures are on an upward trend as we go into the weekend, but there is still a chance for some slick spots Friday morning with areas that refreeze overnight with lows getting down into the low to mid 20s. This would be most likely in spots where you would find sitting water, like the corner of a street.

Map showing morning low temperatures for Feb 3rd, 2023

As we go into the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm up. We’ll get back into the 50s and 60s, and we’ll get a brief look at spring-like weather on Monday with highs back in the 70s.

Meteogram showing the next 7 days of higher temperatures

The rest of next week will be near or below-average as the next storm system approaches. This will include rain chances for the middle of next week.