WF warming centers open as power outages continue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If there is anything this winter weather has taught us it is to expect the unexpected and for thousands still experiencing blackouts, Texomans are turning to each other for support.

That’s exactly what Clay Rollo and his two girls will have as they take shelter at First Baptist Church West in Wichita Falls.

“I mean it’s important. I just went home and it’s like 42 degrees in our house, so it’s really cold,” said Rollo.

It’s something West Campus Pastor Gary Ohmstede is happy to do. Just when so many Texomans need it most.

“We saw a need with the city. A lot of people had power outage go 2 a.m. the previous night. And we started getting calls from people looking for a place to warm up. Places to find lodging for the night. We knew the hotels would be overrun pretty quickly and with the way the economy is we wanted to make sure we had a place we could offer for them,” Ohmstede said.

According to Ohmstede, anyone is welcome to stay overnight, just remember to bring a blanket and some food to eat.

“We encourge our members to house those around them. Check on their neighbors. Check on their family members. Check on one or two people and maybe see about taking in a family for the night,” said ohmstede.

