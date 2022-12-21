TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold snap with forecasted wind chills below zero will hit Texoma early Thursday morning, December 22.

Local non-profits and organizations are opening up their doors to keep those on the streets or those without heat to stay warm.

This story will be updated as more warming centers open.

Wichita Falls

The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls is opening up to serve as a warming center. The address is 403 7th St., and the center is open 24/7.

Lawton

Lawton First Baptist Church at SW B and 5th St. will be open from 6 a.m. Thursday morning to allow people to get off the streets and stay warm.

If you know of another warming center opening, email the information to news@kfdx.com.