WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Michael Corey takes the stand during trial, admits to forcing child to eat vomit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the second week of his trial, 36-year-old Michael Corey took the stand.

Corey has been in jail since his arrest in February 2018 on 45 counts of sex crimes against a boy and two girls. He is also on probation for a previous case of horrific child abuse to three children.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie fired off questions to Corey about abuse that allegedly took place in the home of the three children.

On the stand, Corey admitted to having one girl cut her sister’s hair and beating a young boy with a paddle for hoarding food.

Corey also admitted to making the young boy eat marshmallows that belonged to Corey. Corey testified to making the boy eat his own vomit with a spoon after the marshmallows made him throw up.

Gillespie asked Corey about porn that was saved on his SD cards, which he denied any knowledge of and denied showing porn to the children.

Corey faces maximum punishments ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

An 8 woman, 4 man jury will determine guilt or innocence.