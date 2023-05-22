WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are expected to issue an arrest warrant for the driver of a pickup involved in a chase and crash Friday night, May 19, 2023.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department attempted to stop a white Ford F150 pickup that failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign on 7th Street.

The truck accelerated to a high speed and went into a residential area. For safety reasons, the officer terminated the pursuit but was able to keep the truck in sight and saw it turn onto 11th Street, then onto Denver Street, and then to Lucile Avenue.

Photo credit: Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

Police said they found the truck halfway up the curb in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue where it had apparently collided with a parked Chevrolet pickup. That pickup was some distance down and in the middle of the street and had damage.

The Ford pickup was unoccupied when police arrived, and the owner of the Chevrolet truck said it had been parked where the Ford pickup ended up, and he had heard a crash.

Police said while they were on the scene, a woman arrived and said she had received word her son, who was the owner of the Ford pickup, was possibly involved in an accident.

Officers said the owner of the Ford had outstanding arrest warrants in Wichita County. As of this posting, the suspected driver has not been apprehended.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.