WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who pleaded guilty and was placed on probation in November to a vandalism rampage is now facing losing his probation after allegedly committing more violent acts just five days later

Wichita County jail booking photo

Timothy Rojas, 26, has been released on $20,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued at the request of the D.A.’s office because of his alleged violation of probation by committing new crimes.

His 3-year probated sentenced was for a criminal mischief case New Year’s Day last year.

Police said he went to the victim’s home on Devonshire early that day and ran his truck into the garage door, knocking it down. A male resident says he saw Rojas break a window out of the victim’s truck and then he got back in his truck and left. The victims said Rojas came back a short time later and began breaking windows in the female victim’s vehicle.

Police said they spotted Rojas’ truck at Henry S. Grace Freeway and Hatton and pulled him over and said he had blood on his jacket and hands.

Officers said Rojas told them he was mad at his child’s mother and wanted to cause her pain.

He was charged with criminal mischief over $2,500.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2021 and was sentenced to probation. Five days later he was arrested and charged with an assault related to family violence and also interferring with an emergency call for help.

Police went to the 4100 block of Beard on Nov. 21, 2012 and say Rojas’ mother was waiting on the porch, and said she had been assaulted by Rojas. Officers said her left cheek was red and swollen and there were blood droplets on her she said were from Rojas grabbing her head and slamming it repeatedly into the wall.

She said when she tried to call 911, Rojas grabbed her phone and threw it, smashing it.

She said the assault happened after she told her son to pick up all the beer cans in the front yard, and told his girlfriend to leave her house. Police say Rojas told them he was assaulted by his mother while he was trying to intervene between her and his girlfriend, but admitted to taking her phone and smashing it.

Besides his conviction for criminal mischief, Rojas was found guilty of violating a protective order in 2019 and has several previous arrests for aggravated assault-family violence and aggravated assault.

In 2016, charges were filed for three counts of family violence. Officers went to a home on Lavell and said that Rojas and his wife had gotten into an argument about sex the night before and the next morning Rojas started punching her repeatedly and knocked her and their children out of the bed.

The woman told authorities she grabbed a gun from the night stand and tried to shoot him but the gun didn’t fire and that Rojas took it away and continued to hit her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries with injuries to her face, head and arms.