Warrant issued for alleged Christmas present thief after failing to appear in court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant was issued after a man set for sentencing for stealing Christmas presents in 2019 and for a vehicle theft the same year fails to show up in court.

Charles Trussell, 39, of Wichita Falls, was on the docket for two pleas Thursday morning, but court officials said he failed to appear.

Two arrest warrants will now be issued and new bonds will be set.

One of his pleas was for a burglary just before Christmas Day 2019.

According to police, Trussell and another man were stopped carrying a rifle in a case and a new Xbox game.

Police said Trussell claimed the rifle was a Christmas present from his grandfather, and the other man said they found the new Xbox in a dumpster.

Police said the other man later admitted they took the items from a house they had broken into on Joline Street.

The second charge was from August 2019 when police said Trussell was recorded on video surveillance in Academy Sports on Lawrence Road finding a set of keys, then going to the parking lot and trying the keys on Dodge pickups until he found the one they belonged to.

According to authorities, when the owner of the pickup realized he had lost his keys, he said he went out to the parking lot and his truck was gone.

Trussell was identified as the suspect through photo lineups.

Trussell also has a plea hearing set for January 2021 on a charge of theft from Walmart in which police said he loaded up a cart and took it out without paying.