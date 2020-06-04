Warrant issued for man who failed to show for court on aggravated robbery charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A warrant has been issued for a 62-year-old defendant who failed to show for his plea hearing for aggravated robbery Thursday morning.

Billy Payne had a plea and sentencing set in 89th District Court on his aggravated robbery charge from last year.

He was released from jail on $35,000 bond last June 3.

In March of last year, police said Payne went up to a man at King’s Food on 9th Street asking for money, and the man told him he did not speak English, but Payne followed him out and pulled a knife and told him, “You have a car so you have money.”

The victim said he told Payne to go get a job if he needed money and got in his car and called police.

Police said when they arrived Payne was still there holding the knife.

Jail records show that Payne has almost 50 arrests.