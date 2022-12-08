WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.

The girl’s father was arrested on November 22, 2022.

Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, is wanted for tampering with evidence.

Police officials said she was supposed to turn herself in last week according to her attorney.

Now she is at large and on the wanted list.

Police believe she may be in the Norman, Oklahoma area with family.

The father, Garrett Gestes, is jailed on $200,000 bonds on two counts of child endangerment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Avril Rose Gestes was found face-up with blood coming from her nose and mouth on December 19th, 2020.

Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jose Gestes Wichita County Jail mugshot. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail Autumn Gestes mugshot from Wichita County Jail from a previous theft charge in 2013. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

The girl’s 6- year -old sister said her sister appeared to be getting sick a few days earlier

and that she found the victim in her bed, with what she described as purple stuff coming out of her mouth on the morning of her death.

Authorities discovered Gestes drove for Door Dash the night before with the 6- year -old and her infant sibling.

While he was driving for three hours the mother had gone to a bar for five hours leaving the 2-year-old and a 3-year-old sibling with autism alone in the home.

Because the 2-year-old victim and 3-year-old were left alone at night in a dirty house for three hours and the parents delayed seeking medical treatment, two charges of abandoning or endangering a child were filed against Garrett Gestes.