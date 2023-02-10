WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holliday woman with a record of child abuse, neglect and assault has a new warrant out for her arrest after the bond for her last arrest was withdrawn.

Amber Herring is also on the latest Crime Stoppers Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward. Herring was released on bond for her latest charge of family violence in November.

She has another pending charge for child abuse earlier this year when police say surveillance cameras at the Target store caught her hitting her 4-year-old daughter and slamming her into the grassy area of the parking lot.

The November arrest was for allegedly choking her teenage daughter after a birthday party.

The girl said she lives with other family members, they were at a birthday party when Herring showed up, and she could tell Herring was under the influence of narcotics because her eyes kept rolling into the back of her head and she fell asleep.

She said she and Herring argued and Herring grabbed her throat and shoved her against the wall and choked her and scratched her face. Witnesses said another family member hit Herring on the head with a cell phone to stop the assault.

Police said the victim showed them a message from Herring that said, “You better not call the [expletive] cops or CPS [expletive]. I swear to [expletive] God, your life will be ruined.”

Herring has 16 arrests with several charges of child endangerment and family violence.

In 2010 police said a home one of her children was in was raided by police

and drugs were found.

In 2013, Herring was sentenced to 20 months in state jail when police said she left a week-old infant alone in a motel room to go buy and smoke meth.